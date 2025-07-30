Trial begins for man accused of killing Norfolk Triple C store clerk

NORFOLK, Va. — The trial is underway for the man accused of killing a beloved Norfolk convenience store clerk in December 2023.

Bruce Hisle is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 84-year-old James Carter, who was shot outside the Triple-C Convenience Store — also known as Carter Convenience and Candy — on Lindenwood Avenue. Carter’s children said he had run the shop since they were young.

Opening statements began Tuesday after hours of jury selection. Prosecutors said they will rely heavily on eyewitness testimony and forensic evidence to prove Hisle pulled the trigger.

The defense pushed back, arguing the witnesses contradict each other and that forensic evidence does not directly link Hisle to the shooting.

Key pieces of evidence — including a white van and a trench coat investigators say Hisle wore — are expected to play a major role in the trial.

The first witness, Carter’s daughter, Georgia, testified she was visiting that night and saw Hisle outside the store. She said her father had been arguing, stepped outside to check, and was shot.

Shontel Cradle also testified, saying he went to the store to pick up a friend and saw Bruce and Dennis Hisle by a white van. He claimed the brothers tried to sell him liquor and that moments later, gunfire erupted — but he did not see who fired.

Cradle said a bullet had also hit him in the ribs. He drove home, then had his fiancée—who also testified Tuesday—drive him to the hospital.

This trial follows significant legal developments in the case. Bruce Hisle’s brother, Dennis Hisle, originally faced murder charges but struck a plea deal earlier this year. He admitted to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and to larceny of a firearm.

As part of that agreement, prosecutors dropped the murder charge against Dennis Hisle. Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi explained the decision in a statement, saying:

Additional information has come to light that leads us to believe that Bruce Hisle and not Dennis Hisle committed the murder and malicious wounding. We therefore secured murder and malicious-wounding indictments against Bruce Hisle and have withdrawn the murder and malicious-wounding indictments against Dennis Hisle. Dennis Hisle has pleaded guilty to indictments for larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Jurors are also expected to hear from Tamika Credle, who prosecutors say drove the getaway car.

In March, Credle was sentenced to 12 months in jail for being an accessory after the fact, with six months suspended. With credit for time served and misdemeanor charges, she has about 40 days left behind bars.

Carter’s daughter was in the courtroom for Credle’s sentencing and said she felt the punishment wasn’t enough.

Credle’s attorney argued she didn’t witness the shooting and was unaware of what had unfolded. Her legal team also noted she is the mother of five children, three of whom she shares with Bruce Hisle.

The trial will resume Wednesday morning. Police and forensic investigators are also expected to testify.