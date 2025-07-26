Mobile dental clinic in Norfolk brightening smiles ahead of new school year

NORFOLK, Va. — A special back-to-school celebration at a mobile dental clinic in Norfolk is bringing free treatment to the former residents of Tidewater Gardens.

The clinic is offered every Thursday thanks to the St. Paul’s Transformation Team and People First Initiative.

You can find the clinic parked at St. John's AME lot, located at 545 Bute St.

The city of Norfolk invests $3 million every year so people in the St. Paul’s area and beyond can get free dental cleanings, fillings, X-rays and other services.

On Friday, the clinic held a back-to-school summer bash offering dental services.

"We wanted to celebrate the parents for all the accomplishments that they have put in with their families this year," Nicole Brown, the director of operations for People First, said.

"People need dental care to be healthy inside and out, holistically, and so in partnering with the dental van, they again provide all these preventive services that prevent our families from having to be on a wait list," she said.

There will be an adjustment period in August, but the clinic will resume its Thursday services in September.