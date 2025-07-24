Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Search underway in Ocean View, potentially for someone who drowned

Search underway in Ocean View, potentially for someone who drowned
Image (22).jpeg
Search underway in Ocean View, potentially for someone who drowned
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — An ongoing search is underway Thursday in Ocean View, potentially for someone who has drowned.

Norfolk police say they got a call for a water rescue near Community Beach Park off of East Ocean View Avenue around 12:50 p.m.

Law enforcement deployed a helicopter and boats and as of 4 p.m., authorities are still at the beach. Police haven't confirmed if this was a drowning, but a lifeguard told News 3 he saw a man get in the water but didn't see him get out.

Another person who's been at the beach since noon says she never saw or heard anything.

This article will be updated as we learn more.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway