Search underway in Ocean View, potentially for someone who drowned

NORFOLK, Va. — An ongoing search is underway Thursday in Ocean View, potentially for someone who has drowned.

Norfolk police say they got a call for a water rescue near Community Beach Park off of East Ocean View Avenue around 12:50 p.m.

Law enforcement deployed a helicopter and boats and as of 4 p.m., authorities are still at the beach. Police haven't confirmed if this was a drowning, but a lifeguard told News 3 he saw a man get in the water but didn't see him get out.

Another person who's been at the beach since noon says she never saw or heard anything.

