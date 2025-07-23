Armed Forces Brewing Co. accuses groups of defamation, threatens legal action

NORFOLK, Va. — Armed Forces Brewing Company, which was formally based in Norfolk, sent cease-and-desist letters to five recipients, threatening legal action for comments made about the company.

A lawyer for the company said the letters were sent to four individuals and an online activist group, which they claim was created for the sole purpose of opposing the brewery. The other recipients' names were not disclosed.

The cease-and-desist letters allege that these recipients worked to "willfully and maliciously injure AFBC's business, trade, and reputation."

Watch previous coverage: Armed Forces Brewing Company relocating out of Norfolk

Armed Forces Brewing Company to relocate headquarters out of Virginia

The military-themed brewery announced in March that it would be leaving Hampton Roads. In a statement, a local "woke mob" was cited as their reason to relocate.

"Unfortunately, our ability to profitably operate in Norfolk was severely affected by the local woke mob—a few individuals in the area who have no love for the traditional American values we hold as a company," said Alan Beal, CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company.

Watch previous coverage: Companies claim they're owed money by Armed Forces Brewing Company

Despite controversy, Armed Forces Brewing Company opens doors in Norfolk's Ghent neighborhood

News 3 previously reported that several businesses that worked with Armed Forces Brewing claimed the brewery owed them money. Online records also indicated that the company owes nearly $13,000 in taxes to the city of Norfolk.