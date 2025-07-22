Community mourns loss of Malcolm-Jamal Warner after visit to Norfolk, Hampton

NORFOLK, Va. — Beloved actor, poet, and musician Malcolm-Jamal Warner has died at the age of 54.

Known to millions for his breakout role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, Warner was also a Grammy-winning spoken word artist and a creative force in music and television. But to many in Hampton Roads, his legacy extends far beyond the screen.

Warner visited the region in June to headline two major events: he served as the keynote speaker for the Hampton Roads Community Action Program’s (HRCAP) Community Builders Awards on June 5, and just nine days later, performed at the historic Attucks Theatre as part of the Church Street Jazz Series.

Speaking to Coast Live ahead of those appearances, Warner reflected on where he was in his journey as an artist and community leader.

“I personally feel a responsibility to share my knowledge, my experiences… the things that have led me to a fulfilling journey.”

“What happens for me is… being able to have different avenues of creative expression is really important. So while it may be slow on one end, it leaves me a lot of time for music and family on the other end.”

Warner’s visit made a lasting impression on local leaders. The Community Builders Awards, which recognized individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to service and community uplift, was emceed by News 3 anchor Jessica Larche.

Edith White, CEO of HRCAP, said the news of Warner’s death came as a shock.

“I was saddened and actually troubled, because we lost a powerful voice for change, a voice for empowerment, and someone who really walked in his passion and his truth.”

White said Warner’s body of work and the way he chose to use his platform aligned perfectly with HRCAP’s mission to empower individuals and families.

“The roles he chose to play uplifted, inspired, promoted dignity. And the way he lived his life… it was an inspiration to many.”

Just over a week after the awards, Warner took the stage again—this time to close out the jazz season at the Attucks Theatre in Norfolk.

“It was like going to Broadway and seeing a one-man show—but he had a band,” said Jay Lang, station manager at WHOV 88.1 and producer of the Church Street Jazz Series.

“You got theater, acting, jazz, go-go—it was amazing.”

Lang, who developed a friendship with Warner over several weeks, said he’ll never forget the moment they finally met face-to-face.

“He was standing there alone. I walked in and said, ‘Malcolm.’ He turned around slow and said, ‘Jay Lang.’ And we hugged each other. I knew then—we were friends.”

During his Coast Live appearance, Warner gave audiences a glimpse into the depth of his musical passion.

“My second album was actually called Love and Other Social Issues.”

As powerful as his music and poetry were, friends and community members say Warner’s most lasting contribution was the way he used his platform to uplift others.

“Greatness doesn't have anything to do with title. It's about walking in your purpose… and he used his voice to uplift others,” White said.

Lang said Warner was already planning to return to Norfolk next season and had talked about growing the Church Street Jazz brand. While that reunion will no longer happen, Warner’s presence will still be felt.

“There’ll be a memorial slide on the screen for him,” Lang said. “He said, ‘This is a great theater. This is a great city. Everyone’s treated me like royalty.’”

Warner’s final message to audiences in Hampton Roads was about more than art—it was about living with intention and authenticity.

“I’m unapologetically well,” Lang recalled Warner saying. “And now I say it, too.”