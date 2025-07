NORFOLK, Va. — Two pedestrians were injured in a crash in Norfolk Sunday night.

A post from police on social media said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Church Street, near B and C avenues.

Authorities said one of the pedestrians had life-threatening injuries while the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, police said.

Police said to expect delays in the area while the scene was cleared.