Don’t Wait for the Storm: AAA's call to action for homeowners

NORFOLK, Va. — As hurricane season approaches, ensuring your home is adequately protected is more crucial than ever.

“You maybe got your policy 10 years ago and since then you may have added to your home or gotten more expensive items and need to update that policy to cover a higher value," shared Holly Dalby, Dir. of Public Affairs and Marketing for AAA Tidewater Virginia.

Dalby tells News Three, its important to double-check your coverage.

According The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports that between 2020 and 2024, there were 115 weather-related disasters where losses exceeded $1 billion dollars.

In light of these numbers, ensuring that your insurance is up to date is more critical than ever.

In addition to reviewing insurance, Dalby suggests practical measures to safeguard your home by cleaning your gutters and trimming back trees. Also creating a list of items in your yard that you would need to secure if a storm hits the area.

It’s also important to remember that changes to your insurance policy may have specific time constraints,especially if a storm is near. “They’re not going to be able to rewrite or write a new policy when there is a storm headed for us. So if you're not sure if you have the right coverage, do it now,” Dalby warned.

Lastly, Dalby emphasized a crucial distinction in insurance.

Sighting the difference between Home and Flood insurance and urges those in need of both to reach out to AAA Tidewater for guidance.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.