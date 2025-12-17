Old Dominion, South Florida come together to help Orlando community

ORLANDO, FL (WTKR)- Making a difference outside the lines and in the community is something that's important to the Old Dominion football team 365 days a year. Tuesday saw them take that act on the road.

"[We're] prepackaging meals for families so this is a pretty awesome thing that we're doing right now and the guys are really bought into it," Monarchs' head coach Ricky Rahne said.

"We're doing great right now, we've got the first box in," senior defensive end Kris Trinidad said early in the afternoon. "We've got a great group of guys right here, the best assembly line in the whole building."

ODU joined South Florida to pack boxes for the Cure Bowl's U.S. Hunger project, food that will be distributed to needy families in Central Florida. The Monarchs took their assembly lines as seriously as they take opposing offensive and defensive lines, focused on getting the job done.

"It means a lot," wide receiver Tre Brown said. "Everyone's coming together as one and we're doing this for other people that need help."

"It means everything," added linebacker Jahleel Culbreath. "Not only are we here for a good bowl, for a good cause, we're doing good for the community so it's going to be a good time for us."

"It means everything to me," echoed senior defensive end Kris Trinidad. "I'm just happy to help out. It feels good to add a little competitiveness to it, though."

That competition was evident from the start as the two sides raced to see which team could fill its boxes the quickest. Even though there was no official score-keeping, the players rushed to tackle hunger in the Orlando area.

"I think whoever gets the most boxes wins," Culbreath smiled. "We're kind of in a tempo assembly line right now."

"Even though we're giving back to a good cause, we're still competing every day," added senior offensive lineman Zach Barlev.

"They don't know we're not keeping score, but they certainly are themselves so this is a big deal for them," Rahne said. "They're doing a great job."

The group was locked in on Tuesday's task just as it will be locked in on Wednesday's game, where it looks to take down South Florida for its tenth win of the campaign.

"We were locked in at practice the last couple days," Rahne said. "I felt in meetings we were as well so I feel as if we're going to be ready."

"USF's a good team," pointed out Culbreath. "They run a lot of tempo and stuff, but we're going to dictate how the game is played by how violent and how fast we're going to play, so I can't wait for tomorrow."

Old Dominion and South Florida kick off at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Camping World Stadium. Fans not in Orlando can catch the match-up on ESPN.