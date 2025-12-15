Cure Bowl cause hits close to home for Rahne, Monarchs

ORLANDO, FL (WTKR)- While many bowl games give nods to their corporate sponsors, Orlando's Cure Bowl is different.

It's a game dedicated to finding a cure for cancer, a disease that impacts millions on the United States and tens of millions worldwide. Wednesday's showdown between Old Dominion and South Florida not only raises cancer awareness, but has raised more than six million dollars since the event's inception in 2015.

"The fact that this bowl actually stands for something, the fact that this bowl gives money to cancer research, and not just like $20, like really gives money to cancer research I think is important," ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said. "It makes us all feel like we're actually doing something for the greater good."

The fight against the disease is one that Rahne has viewed up close, one that's hit him close to home.

"I really wanted to play in this game," the head coach noted. "My mom is a breast cancer survivor and so it was really important for me to go to a bowl that actually meant something."

The game's mission also means more to the players themselves. Indian River graduate and redshirt senior offensive lineman Stephon Dubose-Bourne will have his mother in the seats come kickoff, supporting a cause their family knows all too well.

"Her mom died from breast cancer," he said. "It's kind of like a full-circle moment for her as well, so it means a lot to both of us and I'm going to do my best to do it for her."

As for Rahne, he'll take some time to think about his mother as Old Dominion takes the field on Wednesday, something he does before every game. Family is the most important thing and he noted that during the team's press conference Monday, as his team gets ready for an event that goes beyond the gridiron.

"That's what makes it special," Rahne said. "You give a lot of sacrifices for this game and you do it to try and better their lives and make them proud."

Old Dominion and South Florida kick off in the Cure Bowl on Wednesday at 5 p.m.