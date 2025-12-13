Oscar Smith dominates its way to second straight state title

HARRISONBURG, VA (WTKR)- Dominant wins have been the story of Oscar Smith's season, so it's only fitting the Tigers took home the state crown with another convincing victory.

Oscar Smith got contributions from all three phases en route to a 44-0 shutout victory over North Stafford to claim the Class 6 state crown Saturday at James Madison University. It marks the Tigers' second straight title and sixth in program history. It also marks the second time this decade they've gone back-to-back, accomplishing the feat during the 2020 and 2021 seasons as well.

"It feels amazing," said senior wide receiver Travis Johnson. "Back-to-back with my guys, last time before I go off to college, so it definitely feels amazing. It's legendary."

"Seniors mean everything," head coach Chris Scott added. "They mean the world to the program, great young men, they mean everything."

"They're high," junior quarterback Lonnie Andrews III said of the emotions. "We're very excited, we're emotional, glad, happy and things of that nature. I love this team, man, we've just been through so much."

Oscar Smith did most of its damage on the ground. Ty'Jae Curtis opened the scoring in the opening frame with an 11-yard touchdown rush and added a four-yard score in the second quarter, part of his 108 rushing yard day. Reginald Wallace scored a nine-yard rushing touchdown in between Curtis's trips to the endzone and Johnson caught a screen pass from Andrews and took it 30 yards to put the Tigers up 25-0 at the half.

The third quarter saw another barrage of points from Oscar Smith. Brandon Church returned a blocked punt for a score, with Quali Price and Johnson added touchdown receptions to cap off the scoring.

Andrews finished the day completing seven of his 14 pass attempts for 138 yards and the three touchdowns. Johnson led the receivers with 68 yards on three receptions and the two scores, while Wallace added 80 rushing yards to back up Curtis's solid performance.

The Tigers out-rushed North Stafford, 208-64, and held the Wolverines to 148 total yards.

Oscar Smith finished the season 13-1 and ended the campaign on a 13 game winning streak.