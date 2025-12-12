Navy alumni and fans who call Hampton Roads home gearing up for Army-Navy clash

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- The Army-Navy game is one of the most storied rivalries in all of college football and the 126th edition of the contest will kick off Saturday afternoon.

Hampton Roads is an area rich in Navy tradition. Plenty of Navy personnel call the 757 home and will have a watchful eye on the contest Saturday. Many former Midshipmen football players also reside in Hampton Roads and will be rooting their alma mater on against their arch rival.

Shorebreak in Virginia Beach is a popular spot to cheer on Navy. The Hampton Roads chapter of the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association has made it a tradition of gathering at the venue to watch the battle for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy each year and 2025 will be no different. Organizers tell us that an estimated 400 people will be on hand Saturday to cheer on the Midshipmen.

A number of former Navy football players from different eras of the program joined News 3 at Shorebreak on Thursday to share some of their memories of taking the field in the storied showdown, as well as what the contest continues to mean to them. Click on the video to hear some of their thoughts.

The Army-Navy game will kick off at 3 p.m. from Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium Saturday and can be seen on WTKR.