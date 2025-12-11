Vick, Williams among 2026 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class

HENRICO, VA (WTKR)- The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame unveiled its 2026 class Wednesday and, once again, Hampton Roads is well-represented among the inductees.

Michael Vick, Boo Williams and Terry Driscoll are among the Class of 2026.

Vick, who just wrapped up his first season as the head football coach at Norfolk State, led Virginia Tech to the national championship game in 1999 and went onto become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. He played 13 seasons in the pros, earning four Pro Bowl selections and was the 2010 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He is largely credited for revolutionizing the quarterback position at the college and NFL levels.

Williams is widely regarded as one of the most successful youth basketball coaches in the country. He's helped guide some of the best players to ever hit the court on both the men's and women's side. He was named Volunteer of the Year in 2001 by Walt Disney Wide World of Sports and earned the 2013 Human Spirit Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Driscoll, of Williamsburg, served as William & Mary's Director of Athletics for 22 years. During that time, the Tribe won 114 conference titles and had 118 teams with 100 percent graduation rates. He spearheaded funding efforts that led to better facilities at the school and was an academic and athletic All-American himself.

The 2026 Class of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame also includes:

Grant Hill

Wally Walker

Kristi Toliver

Tony Bennett

Roland Lazenby

The class will be honored during the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump on Saturday, April 25.