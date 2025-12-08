Finalists announced for the 2025 Dudley and Lanier Awards

RICHMOND, Va. — Three players who have led their teams to unprecedented success have been named as finalists for the 2025 Dudley Award, given to the Commonwealth's best Division I college football player. Three more players who led their teams to their respective postseasons have been named as finalists for the 2025 Willie Lanier Award, presented to Virginia's best player at the Division II and III levels. Each of the football programs in Virginia was invited to nominate one player from this year's team. A panel of 16 sportscasters and sportswriters from across the state voted on each award.

Here (in alphabetical order) are the finalists for the Dudley Award:

Quarterback Alonza Barnett III was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year at James Madison after guiding the Dukes to this year's conference title. He accounted for over 3,000 yards of total offense and 35 touchdowns, as JMU was selected to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. He completed nearly 62 percent of his passes and rushed for a team-high 14 touchdowns. The Dukes are the 12 seed in the CFP and will travel to Oregon to face the #5 Ducks in the first round.

Robert Simmons/AP James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) celebrates after a touchdown against Troy during the first half of the Sun Belt championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Harrisonburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

Quarterback Colton Joseph led Old Dominion to its best season in nearly a decade. He threw for over 2,600 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 1,007 yards, the fourth highest total in the nation by a quarterback. Joseph's 15.2 yards per completion average was also second-best in the country. ODU will head to Orlando to face South Florida in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl on December 17.

Mike Buscher/AP Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph (1) looks to pass during an NCAA football game against James Madison on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Harrisonburg, Va. James Madison won 63-27. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)

Running back J'Mari Taylor led the ACC in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns while helping the University of Virginia to its second 10-win season in school history and a spot in the ACC title game. Taylor's 14 rushing TDs were 12th in the nation, and the most by a UVA running back in 15 years. He also became the first ACC running back to both throw and run for a touchdown in the same game in four years. UVA will head to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl where they will take on Missouri on December 27.

Jacob Kupferman/AP Virginia running back J'Mari Taylor runs with the ball against Duke in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

The finalists for the Lanier Award (in alphabetical order):

Running back Curtis Allen broke both the Virginia Union University and the CIAA rushing record with 2.403 yards and 30 touchdowns. He led every level of the NCAA in rushing and was the CIAA Offensive Player of the Year. He was a 5-time CIAA Offensive Player of the Week as the Panthers made the Division II playoffs.

Quarterback Connor Berry completed nearly 70% of his passes in leading Christopher Newport to an undefeated regular season. He was second in nation in passing efficiency and first in passing yards per attempt and was named the NJAC Offensive Player of the Year as the Captains made the NCAA Division III playoffs, hosting their first postseason game in nearly two decades.

Linebacker Daniel Eliasek was the ODAC Defensive Player of the Year at Randolph-Macon as the Yellow Jackets won a fourth consecutive conference title. He had 70 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 3 quarterback hurries, and 3 pass break-ups. The Yellow Jacket defense ranked first nationally in turnovers gained, third in interceptions and ninth in rushing defense.

The Dudley Award is named for "Bullet" Bill Dudley, a Bluefield native who is enshrined in both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame. He played college football at Virginia and was the NFL MVP in 1946. It has been awarded since 1990.

The Lanier Award is named for Richmond native Willie Lanier, a Maggie Walker graduate who had a Hall-of-Fame career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Lanier played college football at Morgan State.

This award was created in 2004 to honor players at the smaller colleges in Virginia.

The 2025 Dudley and Lanier Awards will be presented in Richmond Thursday at 7:45 p.m. on CBS 6.

