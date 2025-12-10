Old Dominion QB Joseph announces intent to transfer

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Colton Joseph confirmed on Tuesday what many already thought would be the case.

The Old Dominion quarterback announced that he intends to transfer on a social media post, ending his stay in Norfolk.

"I'm excited for what the future holds and I'm deeply thankful to my family and friends for their support throughout this incredible and blessed journey," Joseph said as part of his statement."

Joseph started for the Monarchs for the better part of the last two seasons, taking over for Grant Wilson in 2024 after Wilson suffered an injury. He started all 12 games this year, passing for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns, while adding 1,007 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. His efforts earned him Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. Joseph was second in the conference in total offense and fourth in the nation in rushing yards for a quarterback.

He led one of the top offenses in the country this season, as ODU's 460.8 yards per gamed ranked No. 15 nationally in total offense.

"To the Monarch Nation, thank you for your incredible support. Our success at home could not have been achieved without you," Joseph said.

The Monarchs finished 9-3 on the year, 6-2 in the Sun Belt, and were a perfect 6-0 on their home field. While Joseph did not specify in his statement, it's assumed he will not play for Old Dominion when the silver and blue face South Florida in the Cure Bowl next Wednesday in Orlando.

With two years of eligibility remaining and coming off a strong season, Joseph is expected to be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason.

Quinn Henicle served as Joseph's back-up this season, who saw limited action in eight games.