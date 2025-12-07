Oscar Smith, Maury, Lake Taylor punch tickets to state title games

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- A season that started back in August now sees just three Hampton Roads high school football teams in the hunt entering state championship week after an action-packed state semifinal Saturday.

Oscar Smith took the penultimate step to winning back-to-back state crowns in Class 6, topping James Madison, 34-28, in the semifinals. The Tigers made it two in a row against the squad they would beat to win their 2024 state championship. Lonnie Andrews threw for three first half touchdowns to propel Smith to the 27-7 halftime lead, but the Warhawks put together a second half rally to make it interesting. Jayden Covil broke up a pass in fourth down late in the game to preserve the victory. The Tigers will face North Stafford in the Class 6 state championship game next Saturday at James Madison University. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m.

Class 5 saw Maury move one game closer to its third consecutive state title as the Commodores rolled past Stone Bridge, 48-27. The Bulldogs trimmed the score to 20-14 in the second quarter, but Maury stormed from there. Tayshawn Branche rushed for 215 yards and four touchdowns to pace the Commodore offense as Dyrri McCain's squad picked apart a defense that had only allowed 52 points all season.

Maury will face Highland Springs after the Springers ended Indian River's run, 35-8. The Springers held the Braves scoreless until the fourth quarter in a dominant victory, jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead and never allowing Indian River to gain traction. The Commodores and Highland Springs will meet in a rematch of the 2022 state championship game at JMU next Saturday at 5 p.m.

It was a roller-coaster of a game in the Class 4 state semifinal between Lafayette and Loudoun County. The Rams found themselves down 19-0 before the end of the first quarter, but mounted a memorable comeback. Andy Linn's group pulled to within 19-10 at halftime and took a 23-19 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Captains scored to take a 25-23 lead and that would hold up after Lafayette's game-winning field goal attempt was unsuccessful.

The Class 3 state semifinal between Lake Taylor and Magna Vista treated fans to a thriller as well. The two teams traded punches throughout the game, with the Titans and Warriors knotted at 7-7 at halftime. Lake Taylor senior running back Keon Johnson took over in the second half, breaking off two long touchdown runs and pushing through some seemingly improbable broken tackles throughout the day. He would finish with 273 rushing yards and the two scores. Tied at 21 in the fourth quarter, Hank Sawyer's team had one final shot with seven seconds remaining to avoid overtime. Kevin Adams connected with Magerald Clark on the 27-yard walk-off score to give Lake Taylor the 27-21 victory. The Titans will face Kettle Run next Saturday at 5 p.m. at Liberty University,

Poquoson welcomed Strasburg for the Class 2 semifinal, but was no match for the Rams. The Islanders found themselves in a 24-3 halftime hole and couldn't climb out, falling 31-10. Poquoson was unable to avenge last year's loss to Strasburg in this same round, hurting itself with three turnovers. The Rams were able to maneuver through the normally-reliable Islander defense en route to the win.

WTKR News 3 will have more on next weekend's state championship games leading up to the games.