Source: Hampton to hire Malone as next head football coach

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- After one of its worst football seasons in program history, Hampton University has turned the page.

The Pirates are hiring longtime college assistant Van Malone as their next head coach, a source close to the search confirmed to WTKR News 3 Thursday night. An official announcement is expected Friday.

Malone has spent the last seven seasons as an assistant at Kansas State, most recently serving as the assistant head coach, defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. He joined the college coaching ranks in 2003 and has a resume that includes stops at Oklahoma State, SMU and Mississippi State.

During his time with the Wildcats, who finished 6-6 this season, he helped the defense grow into one of the Big 12's best, especially the defensive backs. From 2022-2024, Kansas State forced 62 turnovers, ranking tops in the conference during that span. 39 of those turnovers were interceptions by Malone's cornerbacks.

The new Hampton head coach put together a strong playing career as well, suiting up as a defensive back at Texas before an NFL stint with the Detroit Lions from 1994-1997.

Malone takes over for Trent Boykin who was fired after two seasons at the head of the program. The Pirates finished 2025 with a 2-10 record, their worst showing since joining the Division I level. The team has lost 14 of its last 16 games dating back to last season and ended the campaign on a six game losing streak.