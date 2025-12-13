Rahne inks four year contract extension with Old Dominion

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Coming off one of its best seasons in program history, Old Dominion is doing what it can to keep head football coach Ricky Rahne in Norfolk as long as possible.

The school announced Friday evening that Rahne has signed a four year contract extension with the university that runs through the 2029 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“I’m extremely thankful for the support of both Dr. Hemphill and Dr. Selig,” Rahne said in the university-issued release. “Our staff and players are excited to continue to build towards championships here in the 757.”

ODU finished the regular season 9-3, its best record since 2016, and will go for its tenth win Wednesday against South Florida in the Cure Bowl in Orlando. It will mark the third bowl appearance for the silver and blue under Rahne and fourth in program history.

“Coach Rahne is most deserving of this new four-year contract. ODU is extremely fortunate to have his leadership especially at a time when continuity is scarce and program interruption is so costly both on and off the field,” Old Dominion Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig added. “Coach Rahne is a head coach that our student-athletes admire and respect. His ODU teams are always well prepared, and Ricky and his extraordinary staff continue to get the best-efforts day-in and day-out from our student-athletes. Our ODU football student-athletes excel in the classroom and on the field and Coach Rahne runs a model modern day football program. This is an exciting era for ODU football, and I could not be more thrilled for Monarch nation with this renewed commitment by ODU and coach Rahne.

The Monarchs wrapped up the season 6-2 in the Sun Belt and on a five game winning streak. They set a single season record with 2,843 rushing yards and are tied for fourth in the country with four games with 300 or more rushing yards.

In five on-field seasons at ODU, Rahne has compiled a 29-33 overall record, 22-18 in conference play (one year in Conference USA, four years in the Sun Belt).

Old Dominion and South Florida will kick off in the Cure Bowl at 5 p.m. Wednesday. WTKR News 3 will be covering the team in Orlando and have updates both on-air and online beginning Monday.