Lake Taylor completes improbable turnaround with Class 3 state championship

LYNCHBURG, VA (WTKR)- After a 3-7 season, some teams might be happy just getting to the state championship game the following season.

Lake Taylor isn't one of those teams. The Titans went to Lynchburg intending to finish the job and did just that,.

Hank Sawyer's squad outlasted Kettle Run in a back-and-forth thriller, 48-42 in double overtime, to win the Class 3 state championship Saturday evening at Liberty University. Lake Taylor claimed its fourth crown in program history and first since 2019, finishing the season 13-2 after mustering just three victories a season ago.

In what was probably the most thrilling of the six Virginia state title games, Kevin Adams connected with Casaun Hesson for a 26-yard touchdown to give the Titans the win in the second extra frame. Adams also picked off a fourth down pass in the second overtime to put his team in the driver's seat.

Lake Taylor scored the first 12 points of the game, but saw Kettle Run battle back and put the Titans in a razor-thin 21-20 deficit at halftime. The contest featured the two teams putting together strong drives and saw the scored knotted at 34-34 at the end of regulation, after a missed Kettle Run field goal kept Sawyer's Lake Taylor team in the hunt.

Adams rushed for 129 rushing yards in addition to 81 passing yards and accounted for two total touchdowns, while Keon Johnson rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns.