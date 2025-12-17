Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fans trek to Orlando to cheer on Old Dominion in Cure Bowl

Monarch Nation will be well-represented in the seats at Camping World Stadium come Wednesday's Cure Bowl.
ORLANDO, FL (WTKR)- When Old Dominion takes the field at Camping World Stadium in Wednesday's Cure Bowl, the Monarchs will have a fair amount of silver and blue cheering them on from the seats.

Numerous fans have been in Orlando and were seen around the team hotel since Monday. Even more Monarch faithful arrived Tuesday in high anticipation of Wednesday's showdown with South Florida.

Many fans gathered to celebrate Tuesday night, meeting at a reception put on by the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation at Sports and Social in Orlando. Former players, administrators, and longtime ODU supporters were on hand to spend time together ahead of Wednesday's game.

