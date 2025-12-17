Fans trek to Orlando to cheer on Old Dominion in Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, FL (WTKR)- When Old Dominion takes the field at Camping World Stadium in Wednesday's Cure Bowl, the Monarchs will have a fair amount of silver and blue cheering them on from the seats.

Numerous fans have been in Orlando and were seen around the team hotel since Monday. Even more Monarch faithful arrived Tuesday in high anticipation of Wednesday's showdown with South Florida.

Many fans gathered to celebrate Tuesday night, meeting at a reception put on by the Old Dominion Athletic Foundation at Sports and Social in Orlando. Former players, administrators, and longtime ODU supporters were on hand to spend time together ahead of Wednesday's game.

Click on the above video to hear from some of the fans who made the trip to Orlando.