Collision on Granby Street leaves motorcyclist dead: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A motorcyclist died after a crash on Granby Street that took place on Saturday, Norfolk police said Monday.

Around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, a crash involving a motorcycle and truck was reported to have taken place in the 7700 Block of Granby Street. A man was found with life-threatening injuries at the scene, according to Norfolk police. The driver of the truck was not injured, and they remained at the scene.

The man died after being transported to the hospital, according to Norfolk police.

Based on initial gatherings, the motorcycle was going north when it crashed into a truck that was turning onto Admiral Taussig Boulevard, according to Norfolk police. This incident remains under investigation.