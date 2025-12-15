Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Collision on Granby Street leaves motorcyclist dead: NPD

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — A motorcyclist died after a crash on Granby Street that took place on Saturday, Norfolk police said Monday.

Around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, a crash involving a motorcycle and truck was reported to have taken place in the 7700 Block of Granby Street. A man was found with life-threatening injuries at the scene, according to Norfolk police. The driver of the truck was not injured, and they remained at the scene.

The man died after being transported to the hospital, according to Norfolk police.

Based on initial gatherings, the motorcycle was going north when it crashed into a truck that was turning onto Admiral Taussig Boulevard, according to Norfolk police. This incident remains under investigation.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Holiday Helpers 2025

Positively Hampton Roads

Holiday Helpers Toy Drive