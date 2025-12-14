Updated Norfolk school consolidation plan details closures, redistricting

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk School Board members are set to review an updated long-term roadmap next week outlining how school closures, redistricting and campus transitions would unfold across the city over the next decade.

The document, titled the Norfolk Public Schools Consolidation and Equity Transition Plan (2025–2034), is now posted on the Norfolk School Board’s website and expands on a multi-year consolidation plan approved by the board in October 2025.

District leaders say the updated plan is meant to move from broad decisions to detailed execution — focusing on how students, families and staff will be supported as changes roll out neighborhood by neighborhood.

The plan affects communities across Norfolk, including Willoughby, Norview, Ghent, Berkley, Ocean View and parts of Southside, with the first major changes scheduled to begin in the 2026–27 school year.

Mission and vision: “Breaking barriers, building bridges”

At the core of the updated plan is a stated mission to ensure school consolidations happen in a way that is equitable, transparent and minimally disruptive — particularly for students from historically underserved communities.

Norfolk Public Schools frames the plan under the theme “Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges,” describing it as a shift from long-term vision to measurable outcomes. The division says the goal is not just to close or repurpose buildings, but to connect students to better resources, stronger academic programs and modernized facilities while preserving stability.

According to the plan, consolidations will be guided by equity priorities that include fair distribution of resources, culturally responsive practices, clear communication with families and data-driven monitoring of outcomes. District leaders say every phase of the process will be evaluated to ensure students do not lose access to specialized programs, advanced coursework or support services as schools change.

What the plan prioritizes

The updated Consolidation and Equity Transition Plan outlines several benchmarks the district says it will track throughout the process. Those include:

Limiting increases in student commute times

Maintaining reasonable class sizes and staffing levels

Keeping teachers and staff with students whenever possible

Providing trauma-informed support during school transitions

Ensuring multilingual communication with families

Monitoring discipline, attendance and school climate data

The plan also commits to avoiding involuntary job losses, with staff expected to transition alongside students into receiving schools.

What changes first

The first phase of the plan begins in the 2026–27 school year.

Willoughby Early Childhood Center and Norview Elementary are scheduled to close. Willoughby’s pre-K programs would move to Oceanair Elementary, which would be repurposed as an early childhood center. Norview students would be reassigned to other schools through a division-wide redistricting process.

Oceanair’s current students would move to schools such as Ocean View, Bay View and Mary Calcott, depending on final attendance boundaries.

District officials say those early phases are intended to test and refine the transition model before larger waves of consolidation begin.

Community involvement and accountability

Each impacted school would form a transition committee made up of administrators, teachers, parents and community representatives. Those groups would help guide communication, organize transition activities and ensure families have access to information and support.

The plan also requires regular public engagement, including listening sessions, public hearings and annual reviews of how consolidations are affecting students and neighborhoods. Monthly updates and annual equity reports are built into the framework, with adjustments expected if concerns arise.

Later phases and long-term planning

Additional closures and relocations are planned in later years.

In 2027–28, Tarrallton, P.B. Young and Granby elementary schools are slated to close, with Ghent K-8 programs moving to Rosemont Specialty School. Lindenwood Elementary would be repurposed during the same period.

In 2028–29, SECEP K-12 programs are expected to relocate to Chesterfield Elementary, which would then be repurposed. Berkley Early Childhood Center could close in 2029–30, depending on enrollment and facility upgrades at St. Helena.

The plan also outlines long-term construction projects, including rebuilding Jacox Elementary and another elementary school site still to be determined, along with renovations at Lake Taylor High School. By 2033–34, the Norfolk Technical Center high school program is expected to consolidate at Lake Taylor, pending funding.

What comes next

Redistricting work will continue through the 2025–26 school year, with proposed attendance boundary maps expected to be presented to the board early next year. Public hearings are scheduled before any final votes, with the first redistricting decisions targeted for March 2026.

School leaders acknowledge the scale of change outlined in the Consolidation and Equity Transition Plan but say the updated version is meant to provide clearer expectations and accountability as Norfolk Public Schools adapts to declining enrollment and aging facilities.

The school board is expected to discuss the updated plan at its meeting next week, with additional opportunities for public input planned as the process moves forward.