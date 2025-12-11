Senator, professor weigh in after tanker seizure reportedly involving Hampton Roads-based military personnel

NORFOLK, Va — Virginia U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is reacting to the latest escalation of tension between the U.S. and Venezuela. On Dec. 10, Hampton Roads-based military personnel reportedly took part in seizing an oil tanker in the Caribbean.

“The President should come to the American people and come to Congress and say ‘Are we going to declare war on Venezuela? Is our goal regime change? How far are we going to go?'" Warner said.

Trump says the US has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela

During a regularly-scheduled meeting with reporters Thursday, Sen. Warner called the ongoing military action in the Caribbean irresponsible.

“We’ve now got sailors and airmen and marines in harm’s way off the coast of Venezuela and the President’s not even said what our goal is. That’s not fair to those members of our military and, frankly, not fair to their families," said Warner.

As CBS News has reported, two helicopters took off from the Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier to seize the tanker. On the helicopters along with Marines and Special Operations members were reportedly members of a special Coast Guard unit based in Chesapeake.

Pentagon sending USS Gerald R. Ford to South America amid growing military buildup targeting cartels

The seizure comes amid ongoing attacks against boats supposedly carrying drugs.

Warner said the tanker seizure proves the military can seize ships and should, then, be seizing the drug boats rather than blowing them up.

Sen. Warner, Kaine respond to new report about Pete Hegseth, ongoing boat strikes in the Caribbean

The White House’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said Thursday when asked about the tanker seizure and drug boat attacks President Trump is following through on a campaign promise to take down drug cartels. She also said the tanker seizure was authorized by a warrant from the Department of Justice because the tanker is known for carrying oil to Iran.

"The president is committed to stopping the illegal flow of drugs into our country. He's also fully committed to effectuating this administration's sanction policy," said Leavitt.

Arturo Luna Loranca teaches Latin American history at Hampton University. He said the U.S. is going after Venezuela over drugs, oil, and the country’s natural resources, primarily minerals.

FAA warns pilots to 'exercise caution' while flying in Venezuelan airspace

“Based on historical evidence, and stuff that has happened in the past, I don’t think it’s going to be a good decision of the U.S. government to actually intervene in Venezuela in military terms.”

The U.S. is also not a big fan of Venezuela's system of government.

Hampton University professor discusses history of tension between U.S. and Venezuela

If you’re wondering how all of this could impact you, Luna Loranca said it could cost taxpayers a lot of money and could mean deployments for local families.

“It happened in Afghanistan. It took us 20 years of military occupation. It translates to billions of dollars that were spent in Afghanistan. The same thing could happen in Venezuela," he explained.