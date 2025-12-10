Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Judge hears motions in case of Jermiah Copeland, accused of killing fellow sailor Angelina Resendiz

Exclusive: Naval court recommends trial in Angelina Resendiz murder case
Ashes of Sailor Angelina Resendiz laid to rest on what would have been her 22nd birthday
Mother of murdered Norfolk sailor Resendiz running for office in Texas
NORFOLK, Va. — A motion hearing is taking place at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday for Jermiah Copeland, the sailor accused of murdering 21-year-old fellow sailor Angelina Resendiz in late May or early June.

Resendiz was reported missing from Naval Station Norfolk on May 29. Her body was discovered nearly two weeks later in the woods behind a school in Norfolk.

There are 18 motions being heard during the hearing, dealing with issues like evidence, Copeland's pre-trial confinement and other matters to help lay the framework for the case moving forward.

WTKR Norfolk reporter Jay Greene has been covering this story since it first broke and is at the hearing Wednesday morning. Tune in at 4 p.m. for coverage.

Angelina Resendiz

Norfolk

