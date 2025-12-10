Judge hears motions in case of Jermiah Copeland, accused of killing fellow sailor Angelina Resendiz

NORFOLK, Va. — A motion hearing is taking place at Naval Station Norfolk on Wednesday for Jermiah Copeland, the sailor accused of murdering 21-year-old fellow sailor Angelina Resendiz in late May or early June.

Resendiz was reported missing from Naval Station Norfolk on May 29. Her body was discovered nearly two weeks later in the woods behind a school in Norfolk.

There are 18 motions being heard during the hearing, dealing with issues like evidence, Copeland's pre-trial confinement and other matters to help lay the framework for the case moving forward.

