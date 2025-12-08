Gold Star Families Memorial dedicated in Norfolk to honor fallen service members

NORFOLK, Va. — A new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument now stands along the Norfolk waterfront, unveiled Sunday during a ceremony honoring families whose loved ones died in military service.

The monument was dedicated at Wisconsin Square, near The Lone Sailor statue, where community members, veterans and Gold Star families gathered to pay tribute. The memorial serves as a permanent reminder of the sacrifice made not only by fallen service members, but by the families who continue to carry their legacy.

Sunday’s dedication is part of a nationwide effort launched by Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams, who created the Gold Star Families Memorial program to ensure families of the fallen are never forgotten.

Organizers say the project has been years in the making and was supported by local committee members and honorary board members Joseph Reynes and Ronald Riffle. Any excess funds raised for the Norfolk monument will help support future initiatives honoring Gold Star families.

The public was invited to attend the ceremony, and organizers say they hope the memorial becomes a meaningful place for reflection for military families and the surrounding community.