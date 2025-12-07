Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 shot on Walker Avenue in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating after two people were shot Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Walker Avenue around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a gunshot disturbance. Shortly after, police were notified that two gunshot victims had arrived separately at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in private vehicles.

Detectives have determined the incidents are connected. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

