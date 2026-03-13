ODU shooting the day after: How students, police are moving forward

NORFOLK, Va. — At Constant Hall on the campus of Old Dominion University Friday, a very different scene than the day before.

Thursday, the building and surrounding area was swarmed with emergency personnel.

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Mohamed Jalloh was a current ODU student at the time of the shooting

While the FBI is leading the investigation, ODU Police Chief Garrett Shelton told News 3 Friday his department was still very much involved. With the incident over, the focus was on helping everyone move forward, including the two injured students.

“We have to start bringing in everything to take care of the other 25,000 students that we have here. Then, multiply that times two, three, four, for parents, grandparents, and everybody," Shelton said.

Watch: Friends remember ROTC instructor Lt. Col. Brandon Shah killed in ODU shooting

Friends remember fallen ODU ROTC instructor Lt. Col. Brandon Shah

Coincidentally, the police department was doing some training on Tuesday to prepare for situations like this. The chief believes that helped Thursday.

“If nothing else, it just gets you through the motions again," Shelton said.

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Around campus Friday, students were still trying to process what happened.

“A large part of me feels kind of numb," said freshman Juliet Grossman.

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Students said it’s bringing people on campus together and making them more vigilant.

“I’m also going to be talking to more people and reaching out to see if, maybe, someone needs someone to talk to or if they just need a should er to lean on," Grossman said.

“You’ve got to watch what you see, look out for everybody, you know?" said Freshman Kayla Melville.

Watch: Old Dominion shooter left federal prison early after completing drug treatment program

Old Dominion shooter left federal prison early after completing drug treatment program

Friday afternoon, U.S. Army Cadet Command released details of Lt. Col. Brandon Shah's military service. Shah was ODU's ROTC commander and was killed in Thursday's attack. His service with the Army spanned more than two decades and includes numerous awards and commendations.

As of Friday, the identities of the two people injured in the attack had not been released.