Shooting at ODU draws reactions from Virginia, national leaders

NORFOLK, Va. — A shooting at Old Dominion University on Thursday has prompted reactions from Virginia leaders and officials at the national level.

The active shooter situation was reported around 10:49 a.m. ODU says a gunman opened fire in Constant Hall. ODU officials say two people were injured as a result, they are both in critical condition.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said her administration is in close contact with the local officials responding to the scene.

I’m closely monitoring the on-campus shooting at Old Dominion University.



I have spoken with university leadership. My Administration remains in close contact with local emergency responders as state support is being mobilized to assist ODU and Norfolk. — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) March 12, 2026

On social media, FBI Director Kash Patel said his department is aware of the situation and assisting local law enforcement:

FBI personnel are providing assistance and working with local authorities responding to the shooting at Old Dominion University. We will update as able. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 12, 2026

At 12:20 p.m., Old Dominion University President Dr. Brian Hemphill put out the following statement:

"Dear Monarchs:

Earlier today, March 12, 2026, Old Dominion University faced a tragedy on our main campus. I am grateful for the swift response of our police officers, emergency management personnel, and our partners at the City of Norfolk who promptly assisted the injured.

Due to the incident, Old Dominion University has canceled classes and suspended operations on main campus for the remainder of the day, March 12, 2026. Due to the ongoing investigation, please avoid the area in and around Constant Hall and continue to follow instructions from ODU Alerts. Family Information Center is available in Chartway Arena’s Big Blue Room.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to go to Broderick Dining Commons for lunch and counseling support. Talk Campus—a 24/7 peer support community—and other online counseling services and resources are also available for students at www.odu.edu/counseling-services [odu.edu] . More information will be provided by the Division of Student and Campus Life. For immediate assistance, please call (757) 683-4401. Additional updates will be shared through ODU Alerts and posted on the ODU homepage at www.odu.edu [odu.edu] .

The safety of our campus community is my top priority. We are deeply committed to safeguarding all Monarchs and ensuring a secure learning, living, and working environment at all times. We take this responsibility very seriously and remain vigilant in our efforts to maintain a safe campus. I extend my thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the incident, as well as the entire campus and the broader community."

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones put out the following statement:

“My deepest thoughts, prayers, and support go out to the Old Dominion community as they continue to learn more and process this tragedy,” said Attorney General Jones. “I applaud the quick action of Old Dominion University Police, Norfolk Police, and emergency personnel on the ground to neutralize the threat and restore safety to campus. My office continues to work closely with the university and stands ready to support local law enforcement as they continue the investigative process. We encourage students and families to follow the direction of law

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said he is "closely monitoring" the shooting at ODU: