Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  Closings/Delays
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Videos show chaotic scene at Old Dominion University amid active-shooter situation

Active threat reported at Old Dominion University; campus sheltering in place
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — Video taken by News 3 and bystanders highlight the chaotic scene at Old Dominion University amid the active-shooter situation on Thursday.

Watch: News 3 coverage of shooting at ODU that left two people seriously hurt, shooter killed

Two hurt after shooting at Old Dominion University, gunman killed: ODU officials

The active shooter situation was reported around 10:49 a.m. ODU says a gunman opened fire in Constant Hall. ODU officials say two people were injured as a result, they are both in critical condition.

Watch: Video sent to News 3 shows reaction to alert instructing everyone on ODU's campus to shelter in place

Reaction to alert instructing everyone on ODU's campus to shelter in place

Video sent to News 3 shows one person apparently injured on the ground being attended to by police, and another being carried away by police in the area of Constant Hall.

Watch: Video shows crews responding amid shooting incident at ODU

Police responding to injured people amid shooting incident at ODU

Video taken by News 3 shows a handcuffed male being put into a Norfolk police vehicle. No information about this development has been provided by police.

Watch: Handcuffed male placed in Norfolk police vehicle

Video taken by News 3 shows handcuffed male being placed in Norfolk police vehicle

News 3 interviewed a number of ODU students to better understand what the scene on campus looked like when the incident was reported via university alert.

Watch: ODU student 'happy to be alive' after campus shooting

Active Threat: ODU student heard people scream 'shooter' on campus

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast