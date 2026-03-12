Videos show chaotic scene at Old Dominion University amid active-shooter situation

NORFOLK, Va. — Video taken by News 3 and bystanders highlight the chaotic scene at Old Dominion University amid the active-shooter situation on Thursday.

The active shooter situation was reported around 10:49 a.m. ODU says a gunman opened fire in Constant Hall. ODU officials say two people were injured as a result, they are both in critical condition.

Video sent to News 3 shows one person apparently injured on the ground being attended to by police, and another being carried away by police in the area of Constant Hall.

Video taken by News 3 shows a handcuffed male being put into a Norfolk police vehicle. No information about this development has been provided by police.

News 3 interviewed a number of ODU students to better understand what the scene on campus looked like when the incident was reported via university alert.

Watch: ODU student 'happy to be alive' after campus shooting