MEAC Tournament returns to Norfolk, bringing pride, community and tradition

NORFOLK, Va. — The MEAC Tournament is back at the Norfolk Scope, and for many, it means far more than basketball.

The sound of a saxophone echoing through the arena served as a reminder of what the tournament represents — pride, community and, for some, decades of tradition.

Sonja Stills, commissioner of the MEAC, said the tournament's return to Norfolk never loses its significance.

"Never gets old just the 14th year here in the city of Norfolk at the Arena," Stills said.

She said the event continues to grow with each passing year.

"It's growing so much when you talk about the attendance is grown being here in Norfolk," Stills said.

For Stephanie K. Williams, the moment carries even deeper meaning. Williams performed the national anthem at this year's tournament on the saxophone — an experience she described as deeply personal, especially as a Spartan with ties to HBCU culture.

"Means a lot to me a lot of tradition, of course hbcu culture and I work with the band so you know the band is essential for all of the MEAC games," Williams said.

Williams said the tournament's impact stretches well beyond the basketball court.

"It's brings in not just all of the various people but Bring money for the city notoriety and then also it gives people from out of town just to see their wonderful vibe that Norfolk Virginia as well the Hampton roads area has," Williams said.

Her connection to the tournament spans 25 years — beginning as a fan in the stands and now performing in front of the very crowd she once sat among.

"Just going to the game and just seeing the excitement of everyone," Williams said.

Despite the magnitude of the moment, Williams said the experience has become second nature.

"You do it so many times you don't get nervous about it," Williams said.

She also had a message for others with talent who may be watching from the sidelines.

"Just to know they can do it as well. This is something easy they can do they can learn it just go out and perform it and do your thing," Williams said.

Williams said she plans to return to the tournament as many times as she is welcomed back.

