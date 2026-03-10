ODU's online course changes prompts no confidence vote against president

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University’s Faculty Senate passed a vote of no confidence against President Dr. Brian Hemphill on Tuesday.

However, Hemphill will remain in his position after receiving support from the Board of Visitors, according to a message sent to ODU students and staff.

“The vote taken today represents one viewpoint within the broader University community, but it does not override the responsibility entrusted to the Board of Visitors and the administration to ensure the long-term competitiveness, strength, and sustainability of this institution,” the message reads.

The Faculty Senate held the vote after plans were announced to condense all online courses into eight-week programs. Some faculty expressed frustration, saying the implementation felt rushed. The chair of the faculty senate said this change had financial motivations.

“We’re facing an enrollment cliff with fewer people being born, so there will be fewer people of high school age. So, our traditional students are disappearing with that demographic shift. Not only that, there are budget cuts to higher education coming to us nationally. The president is hoping to stave off the impact on ODU and our infrastructure by making this move to bringing in a different kind of learner,” the Faculty Senate chair told News 3.

The Faculty Senate members told News 3 that they are not against the change itself, but rather the way it will be carried out.

"I am grateful to the Board for its continued support and recognition of the transformational progress our University has achieved in recent years," Hemphill said in a letter sent to ODU students and staff.

Shifting to an eight-week online class model is intended to boost enrollment, following a trend seen at some online-only universities. ODU plans to implement its changes to their online courses in fall 2026.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.