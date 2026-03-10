Hampton Roads restaurants offer March Madness deals

NORFOLK, Va. — Basketball fans in Hampton Roads have plenty of options to watch March Madness games, or celebrate afterward, with local restaurants rolling out special deals and events throughout the month.

The Dirty Buffalo, with locations in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, is leaning into the tournament season as it coincides with its 14th anniversary. Co-owner Ryan Lynn said the restaurant's origins are tied to March Madness.

"I believe Russ, when he originally opened, the idea was to have that opening date around March Madness," Lynn said.

Lynn said the goal from the start was to make The Dirty Buffalo the first name fans think of when they want chicken wings.

To celebrate the tournament and the restaurant's anniversary, The Dirty Buffalo is offering a special lunch menu featuring original items at near-original prices for a two-week period.

"During that two-week time frame, we're running a lunch special for specifically throwback items that were items that are still on our menu from the OG days," Lynn said.

The specials are timed to bring fans in for early afternoon tip-offs.

"The fun thing about that is that, you know, you're bringing those people in during those lunch hours to watch those games that are going on at 12 o'clock in the afternoon and 1 o'clock in the afternoon," Lynn said.

Deals at The Dirty Buffalo include $2 PBRs and limited-time wing flavors paired with a specialty ranch.

Lynn said that while the games bring in big crowds, it is the local community that keeps businesses like his going.

"Whether it's us or another local business, I would just say go out and support the local businesses ... it's the local people that really keep us moving and keep our brand busy," Lynn said.

Other restaurants across Hampton Roads are also getting in on the action. The Casual Pint of Virginia Beach is celebrating with a game of its own called "March Meadness," featuring special prices on meads all month long.

Wild Wing Cafe in Chesapeake is hosting a bracket challenge, with the top bracket winner receiving free wings for a year — a free 6-piece wing every week for 52 weeks. Brackets must be filled out in person before Thursday, March 19.

Baxter's Sports Lounge in Norfolk will offer happy hour Thursday and Friday afternoons, along with a few drink specials.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.