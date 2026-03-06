Some people injured after car runs into Kempsville Behavioral Center: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — Some people were hurt after a car ran into the Kempsville Behavioral Center on Friday, according to Norfolk police.

Just before 1 p.m., Norfolk police arrived at the Kempsville Behavioral Center on the report of a car accident with injuries. One car hit the building, resulting in minor injuries for some people inside the center, according to investigators.



The car driver was detained, according to NPD.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.