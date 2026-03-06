Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Some people injured after car runs into Kempsville Behavioral Center: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — Some people were hurt after a car ran into the Kempsville Behavioral Center on Friday, according to Norfolk police.

Just before 1 p.m., Norfolk police arrived at the Kempsville Behavioral Center on the report of a car accident with injuries. One car hit the building, resulting in minor injuries for some people inside the center, according to investigators.

Footage shot by News 3 shows the scene of the accident:

The car driver was detained, according to NPD.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

