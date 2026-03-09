USS Gerald R. Ford set to reach 11-month deployment, Navy official says

NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Gerald R. Ford is expected to reach an 11-month deployment, according to a top Navy official on Wednesday.

Adm. James Kilby, the Vice Chief of Naval Operations, spoke in a Senate Armed Services committee meeting about the Ford's mission, offering it as an example of the Navy's flexibility.

The Ford started out in the High North, traveled to the Eastern Mediterranean, went to the Gulf of Mexico then returned to the Eastern Mediterranean to support United States Central Command, Kilby said.

"That extension will ultimately be about an 11-month deployment," Kilby said. "There will be an impact on her return and the schedule for her maintenance availability so she is ready to go again."

Extended deployment operations typically last six to nine months, according to the Navy's website, meaning the expected 11-month deployment is longer than usual.

Public shipyards are adjusting their schedules to be ready to bring the Ford back and maintain it, Kilby said.

During the U.S. war with Iran, sailors aboard the Ford are being deployed in the Middle East, News 3 previously reported.

The Defense Department released photos this weekend of Sailors at work aboard the Norfolk-based carrier.

The photos' captions do not reveal the exact location, but the DOD says they are in support of the ongoing U.S. military operation against Iran. U.S. Central Command says the Ford has been launching aircraft from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The Ford deployed from Naval Station Norfolk on June 24, according to previous coverage by News 3.

