Man dies in motorcycle crash on Terminal Boulevard in Norfolk

WTKR
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are investigating crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Terminal Boulevard and Ruthven Road in Norfolk late Saturday night.

According to officials, officers responded to the scene at 11:05 p.m. A 24-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told the driver a second vehicle, a 4-door sedan, was uninjured.

A preliminary investigation by police revealed speed was a factor in the crash.

Both eastbound travel lanes on Terminal Boulevard remain closed as authorities investigate. Motorists are asked to avoid that section of roadway.

