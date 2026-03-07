Norfolk families push back on rezoning that could displace ESL students from Mary Calcott Elementary

NORFOLK, Va. — Parents, teachers and students say moving English-as-a-Second-Language students could disrupt a vital support system they have built over time.

Norfolk parents, teachers and students are voicing concerns about proposed school rezoning tied to potential closures across the district — and what those changes could mean for a school that serves a large population of English-as-a-Second-Language students.

During a public hearing Wednesday, families addressed the Norfolk school board about the potential impact of rezoning connected to school closures being discussed across the district. While Mary Calcott Elementary is not slated to close, families say many of its ESL students could be moved under the proposed zoning changes.

Speakers at the hearing acknowledged the difficulty of the decisions facing the board.

"First i would like to say thank you for making a difficult decision you had to make," one attendee said.

But others raised concerns about the impact a move could have on students who rely on specialized language support.

"A new building and a new staff is stressful for any child much less that has one with a language deficit," one speaker said.

Teachers also spoke, emphasizing the bonds students have formed at the school.

"These children are our family and my wish is that they stay with us," one teacher said.

Students themselves addressed the board, asking members to consider what a school change would mean for their education and sense of community.

"Dear school board members please do not make me change schools Mary Calcott is like a home," one student said.

Acting Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rose acknowledged the weight of the situation.

"This is really difficult sometimes necessary and pragmatic, by the way it's painful," Rose said.

Rose says district leaders understand how personal these decisions feel for families and that the goal is to make sure students feel supported through any transition.

"I understand the need to do it but it's our job to make sure the parents feel celebrated even if we do have to and when we close a school but more importantly also when they re-enter the school that we zone them to," Rose said.

Rose also spoke to the deep connection communities form with their neighborhood schools.

"When you change schools that's effecting your life that school beckons a staple, almost a pillar of your life sometimes you move there for that reason and it becomes your community," Rose said.

He says the district's responsibility is to ensure that any students who do transition feel at home in their next school.

"Our job as a school system is to ensure that as students transition their next home feels just like that," Rose said.

District leaders say community feedback from the hearing will help guide discussions as they consider possible rezoning and school closures moving forward.