HHS announces nutrition education requirement for medical schools and future doctors

NORFOLK, Va. — In an effort to address nutrition in the United States, The Health and Human Services Department has announced 53 medical schools across the country are committing to teaching at least 40 hours of nutrition education for future doctors.

A recent survey showed medical students only received 1.2 hours of nutrition training each year.

"I'm pleased to announce the trans formative breakthrough in medical education," said Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Secretary.

According to the National Library of Medicine, poor diet was noted as the leading cause of U.S. death in 2024.

The announcement comes after the department unveiled a new food pyramid earlier this year, with a flipped focus on items like red meat and milk.

"Changes in the food pyramid, what's the big take away... The big takeaway that I have is, if you look at these new guidelines compared to 2020, which is the last time they released them. They are more similar than different."

The schools that have pledged in teaching more about nutrition, will begin the new requirement this fall.

