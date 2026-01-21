Healthy Dude: The new food pyramid and how to set New Year diet goals you can actually keep

NORFOLK, Va. — By this time in January, many have already given up on their New Year's resolutions. But that doesn't mean you can't get back on track.

In this month's episode of Healthy Dude, we talk with Sentara Health registered dietitian Blake Avery to talk about setting goals for your New Year's resolutions that you can actually keep.

Blake and Kurt also touch on the new food pyramid from the U.S. Department of Health, which seems to flip the script on items like red meat and whole milk. But did it really change much?

That and more in this episode of Healthy Dude. Watch in the player above or stream on Spotify.

Healthy Dude is sponsored by Sentara Health.