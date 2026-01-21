Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPodcastsHealthy Dude

Actions

Healthy Dude: The new food pyramid and how to set New Year diet goals you can actually keep

By this time in January, many have already given up on their New Year's resolutions. But that doesn't mean you can't get back on track. In this month's episode of Healthy Dude, we talk with Sentara Health registered dietitian Blake Avery to talk about setting goals for your New Year's resolutions that you can actually keep. Blake and Kurt also touch on the new food pyramid from the U.S. Department of Health, which seems to flip the script on items like red meat and whole milk. But did it really change much? That and more in this episode of Healthy Dude. Watch in the player above or stream on Spotify.
Healthy Dude: The new food pyramid and how to set New Year diet goals you can actually keep
Healthy Dude Podcast: Most drink more during the holidays. How to know if you have a problem
Healthy Dude: It's COVID, flu & RSV season. Do I need a vaccine?
Healthy Dude food pyramids and New Years resolutions
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — By this time in January, many have already given up on their New Year's resolutions. But that doesn't mean you can't get back on track.

In this month's episode of Healthy Dude, we talk with Sentara Health registered dietitian Blake Avery to talk about setting goals for your New Year's resolutions that you can actually keep.

Blake and Kurt also touch on the new food pyramid from the U.S. Department of Health, which seems to flip the script on items like red meat and whole milk. But did it really change much?

That and more in this episode of Healthy Dude. Watch in the player above or stream on Spotify.

Watch our previous episode with Blake about the best diets for long-term health outcomes

Healthy Dude Podcast: What are the best diets & eating habits for long-term health?

Healthy Dude is sponsored by Sentara Health.

More health stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast