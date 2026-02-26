Blaine Stewart reflects on his near-fatal heart attack on the Healthy Dude podcast

NORFOLK, Va. — On June 13, 2025, long-time News 3 anchor Blaine Stewart suffered a near-fatal widowmaker heart attack while spending time with friends in Washington, D.C.

Thankfully, or perhaps serendipitously, two Army medics were nearby and began CPR compressions on Blaine — an effort that lasted several minutes, and likely saved his life.

Blaine's memory in the weeks before and the weeks after the heart attack is either foggy or non-existent due to the brain damage he sustained. But through the help of doctors in D.C. and here at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Blaine has made it back to the anchor desk at WTKR's studio.

Dr. Deepak Talreja, the chief of cardology with Sentara Health, played an integral role in Blaine's recovery after he was transferred back to Norfolk.

In this special extended episode of Healthy Dude, Kurt and Blaine discuss the heart attack, the new perspective it's given him, and we hear from Dr. Talreja about the severity of the heart attack and how lucky Blaine is to be here with us today.

The final segment of the episode follows Blaine watching Talreja's segment, where he learned new information about the incident and his recovery.