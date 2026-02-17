Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
James Van Der Beek and the alarming rise in colorectal cancer in young adults: Healthy Dude

Rates of colorectal cancer are rising in young adults as part of a concerning trend that researchers are still trying to understand. TV star James Van Der Beek passed away last week after a two-year battle with stage three colorectal cancer, highlighting the growing impact of this disease on younger populations.
NORFOLK, Va. — Rates of colorectal cancer are rising in young adults as part of a concerning trend that researchers are still trying to understand.

TV star James Van Der Beek passed away last week after a two-year battle with Stage 3 colorectal cancer, highlighting the growing impact of this disease on younger populations.

To help unpack this trend, Sentara Cancer Care Coordinator Betsy Carroll joined the Healthy Dude podcast this week to discuss the facts surrounding this alarming increase.

"Our takeaway is pay attention to symptoms and that's really hard with colon cancer unfortunately," Carroll said. "Colon cancer has early symptoms that can be vague and that can be considered symptoms considered as another type of diagnosis such as hemorrhoids or if you've had bleeding or IBD."

Carroll and host Kurt also discussed lifestyle changes one can make with diet and exercise that can help prevent this disease, which is treatable if caught early. Avoiding smoking and ultra processed foods are two key parts, along with eating lots of whole foods, fruits and vegetables, and living an active lifestyle.

