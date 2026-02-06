Federal health care changes could have big impact on Virginia's free and charitable clinics

SUFFOLK, Va. — Health care changes being made at the federal level could have a big impact on free clinics in Virginia.

More than 300,000 Virginians could become uninsured thanks to changes to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. That’s according to a U.S. Senate Joint Economic Committee Minority report.

“They have been a blessing to me," said Western Tidewater Free Clinic patient Faris Barnes.

Like so many, Barnes relies on the Western Tidewater Free Clinic and is concerned about health care changes.

“Yeah, it brought some fear," Barnes said about the changes.

As News 3 has reported, in 2025 President Trump signed into law the spending plan his administration named "the Big Beautiful Bill."

In January, News 3 talked with Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine at a health care roundtable discussion about what Congress is doing to address the issues. At the time, he said he was focused on the Affordable Care Act but Medicaid was next.

“I heard a lot of good stories that I can take to my colleagues to make sure everybody shares the same sense of urgency about it," Kaine said.

As a result of the changes, free clinics could see an increase in uninsured patients.

“What we anticipate is, free and charitable clinics will become an even greater resource," Western Tidewater Free Clinic Executive Director Ashley Greene said.

Greene said, as of February 6, there was a budget amendment going through the General Assembly to provide $15 million a year to help fund free clinics through 2028. If that funding isn’t approved, clinics will have to rely more on their communities for funding and may have to, in Greene's words, make some hard choices.

“We will just have to have a more urgent case for support," Greene said.

Barnes said without the free clinic, she, too, would have to make some hard choices.

“I would have to make decisions about what I’m going to eat. I would have to make decisions if I’m going to pay my car payment," said Barnes.

A struggle that, despite the challenges, Greene said clinics are committed to trying to help people avoid having to make.

“We have and will continue to stand ready to serve who needs us," Greene explained.