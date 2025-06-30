Leaders celebrate signing of 'Virginia Momnibus' aimed at improving maternal health care & outcomes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A series of new legistation, called the "Virginia Momnibus" and aimed at improving maternal health outcomes, was signed in Virginia Monday.

The legislative package, which was championed by leaders in the Virginia House and Senate, consists of 12 laws with $7 million in funding, according to a press release from the Virginia Black Maternal Health Caucus.

The term "Momnibus" is a portmanteau of "mom" and "omnibus," which refers to a single legislation that has several pieces within.

“This is what happens when Democrats lead — we deliver results that improve lives and strengthen families,” said House Speaker Don Scott (D-88). “No mother should fear for her life or her baby’s life because of where she lives or how much money she makes. The Momnibus is about dignity, access, and delivering the quality care that every Virginia mother and family deserves.”

The 12 bills signed as part of the Virginia Momnibus are:

• HB1923 (Ward): Pay parity for midwives

• HB1635 (Cole): Expand midwife practice

• HB2109 (Herring): Reestablish the Task Force on Maternal Health Data and Quality Measures

• HB2617 (Mundon King) / SB1120 (Lucas): Establish the Commission on Women’s Health

• HB1614 (McClure) / SB1418 (Aird): Expand Medicaid to cover postpartum doula care

• HB2539 (Mundon King): Expand Medicaid to cover comprehensive dental care for pregnant individuals

• HB2083 (Shin): Create a special enrollment period for pregnant individuals

• HB1904 (Willett): Permit midwives and nurse practitioners on 24-hour on-call nursery care rosters

• HB1976 (Laufer): Clarify remote monitoring coverage for high-risk pregnancies (e.g., maternal diabetes, hypertension)

• HB1929 (LeVere Bolling): Partner with mobile pregnancy apps to promote state maternal health programs

• HB2446 (Mundon King): Launch a statewide campaign for perinatal and postpartum depression awareness

• HB2753 (Hayes): Require all hospitals to implement standardized obstetric emergency protocols

“We know that far too many pregnancy-related deaths are preventable — and today, Virginia is taking action,” said State Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-18). “This Momnibus is about giving every mother, every family, and every baby in Virginia the best possible start in life. I’m proud of this work, and proud that we’re making Virginia a national leader in maternal health.”