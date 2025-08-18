COVID-19 cases trending upwards, CDC reports; how to avoid it this year

Federal data released Friday reveals that COVID-19 is trending upwards in most states, with emergency department visits higher among people of all ages.

With school starting Monday for some districts in Hampton roads and others shortly, News 3 spoke with health leaders to learn what you should know and how students can protect themselves.

"Beware of the symptoms" said Dr. Ryan Light, MD, Family Physician.

While also more infectious, doctors say most of it's symptoms are similar to a common cold. But one particular symptom causing concern is called "Razor Blade Throat or Hoarseness". However, a painful sore throat has been a well documented COVID symptom since 2020.

Watch related coverage: List of Virginia locations offering required back-to-school vaccinations for free

List of Virginia locations offering required back-to-school vaccinations for free

According to the World Health Organization, the variant is only marginally better at evading people's immune systems and vaccines still work against it. The expectation according to health leaders say that COVID-19 will eventually settle into a winter seasonal pattern like other coronaviruses, but the past few years have brought a late summer surge.

Doctors explain how you can lower your risk.

"Vitamin C will help out. This is the time of the year for students going back to school, they've been on their summertime sleep schedule getting them back to a good night's rest because that boosts the immune system as well. Good hand hygiene is also important before you put anything in your mouth" Light added.

Common symptoms of the Stratus variant include:



Sore throat

Cough

Congestion or runny nose

Fever or chills

Shortness of breath

New loss of sense of taste or smell

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle aches

Nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach school employees, retirees facing big insurance premium increases

'Outrage:' Virginia Beach school employees, retirees facing big insurance premium increases

Currently-approved COVID vaccines are expected to remain effective against the XFG variant, the WHO said.

The 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines released last fall in the U.S. are still available and recommended for most adults, per the CDC. At the moment, the CDC's guidance for people seeking to protect themselves from new variants quote "remain the same".

Always talk to your doctor if you have questions.