All Hampton Roads area hospital systems requiring masks for people with flu-like symptoms

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — All Hampton Roads major hospitals and health systems are now requiring patients with flu-like symptoms like cough, sneezing, fever, and runny nose to wear a mask and notify staff upon arrival for appointments, according to a release from Riverside Health.

Riverside is joining forces with Bon Secours, Chesapeake Regional, CHKD, and Sentara to get out the message about preventing the spread of flu, of which many local systems have reported seeing higher rates in January.

The mask requirement is applicable for those who have and have not gotten an annual flu vaccine. At CHKD, they are asking families to let the front desk know if their child cannot wear a mask due to age or other conditions.

Riverside is emphasizing that patients who have the flu seek treatment as soon as possible to reduce symptoms and spread.

"Additional steps to limit the spread of the flu include frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and getting an annual flu vaccine," Riverside said. "Patients can keep emergency rooms open for critical cases by choosing primary care or urgent care for flu and respiratory symptoms."

The systems are also asking patients who have the flu or flu-like symptoms to postpone non-essential hospital visits to friends and family.