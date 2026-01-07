News 3's Kurt Williams updates prostate cancer journey and learns about new men only support group

NORFOLK, Va. — I get stopped regularly from people asking me where do things stand with my prostate cancer treatment. I'm following through on my journey--which began just over two years ago with my diagnosis. Along the way I've learned about support groups--most recently, one that's just for men-- battling or recovering from all types of cancer.

"I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 10 of 2022." That's E. B. Moore Jr., one of the attendees of Man Up To Cancer.

On the second Wednesday of every month a handful of men meet, like Michael Fairbanks, "So I went through a whole series of radiation treatment, it's not responding how they wanted it to respond."

They gather and share, each with a different story. "I'm Jim. I had stage three squamous cell colorectal cancer." Jim Edmondson is one of the regulars too, "I had chemo and radiation. They killed the cancer. They didn't kill me. I'm three years clean."

Before the meeting started I asked Moore, why he likes this group, "I can actually talk and be myself and don't have to worry. When you hear the words, you got cancer, you know it changes your life."

Edmondson says they don't pull any punches, "We have some pretty frank discussions sometimes, and it's very helpful to hear what other people have been through."

The group meets monthly at the Sentara Brock Cancer Center in Norfolk. Kevin Johnson co-founded the Hampton Roads chapter of 'Man Up to Cancer' last year. "They feel really scared. Sometimes they don't want to admit that at first. It is a safe space for those men to be able to talk about those things. Men are stubborn. They're stubborn. Seeking support is tougher for men. Yet I think they need it even more, because women will talk about these type of things men don't and what we do know is there's a better outcome for men who have support."

Allan Fabian admits he was a little reluctant at first, "Took me a long time to join this group, because— was a little hesitant. Um, I don't know. It was just, you know, I was just not ready to join, and my wife kind of encouraged me a little bit more."

And as I sat in on the group, they encouraged me to share part of my journey, which I briefly did from my diagnosis for prostate cancer back in December 2023 to my daily radiation treatments in the spring of 2024. Then about a month later in June of 2024---

surgery to implant dozens of tiny radioactive seeds in my prostate. And I'm happy to report all my latest blood work numbers have been wonderful—-I feel very I feel very blessed.

So whether your treatment has concluded or you're just starting--men, the door is open, where you can expect to receive support and encouragement from attendees like Moore, "And the reason why I'm still going to this group is because I'm trying to support others, because they supported me at my lowest point.

Men if this sounds like you'd like to check out, you can find more info

Watch our News 3 special on my prostate cancer journey, "Don't Fear the Finger".