Don't fear the finger! Watch right now!

HAMPTON ROADS, VA. — Don't fear the finger! That is the name of my prostate cancer special and if you're wondering about that title—yes, I'm talking about that 10 to 15 second physical exam, that most men do not like. In fact some men may opt to skip that "finger check" and only go with the PSA blood test which also helps screen for prostate cancer. But that's not what to first alerted me that I might have cancer—-it was the "finger check", the digital rectal exam where my doctor first noticed an irregularity.

So this special takes a look at why some men may fear the finger, how that test can give you a head-start to knowing you need a biopsy, which was the case with me.

I invite you along on my journey. The cameras were rolling when I had my biopsy, when I first heard face-to-face from my urologist the results of my biopsy.

Plus I sit down with local leaders, urging men to get both tests and hear from one local viewer who sought me out so he could tell me my stories helped save his life!

I also had the cameras follow me as I had my treatment and the moment I wrapped up my final treatment of radiation.

This is not just a special for men! Women, you have a lot of influence with your husbands, sons, dads, brothers, uncles—-I would encourage you to watch this as well. Your influence with your loved one could help save a life.

I really hope you'll click this video for: Don't Fear the Finger!