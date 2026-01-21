Mother shares Medicaid struggles with Sen. Kaine during roundtable

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine got a better understanding Wednesday of the impact changes to Medicaid could have in Hampton Roads thanks to stories like Christi Rose’s.

“I just wanted him to know that everything that’s happening currently effects so many families," Rose said.

Rose was one of about a dozen people, mostly health care providers, who participated in a roundtable discussion Wednesday with Kaine. Kaine held the meting to discuss health care issues, including Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, which remained hot topics in Congress.

“My son has a TBI," Rose said, explaining why she uses Medicaid.

The One Big Beautiful Bill signed into law last year includes changes to Medicaid.

Rose said her son is medically complex because of his traumatic brain injury and Medicaid helps cover some of his health care needs.

“Now that these cuts are coming, how are we going to pinch pennies to make sure that we can afford groceries, we can afford his cares, his therapies, all the things that he needs to continue living life to the fullest,” said Rose.

Kaine said trying to get Affordable Care Act credits extended was the health care issue he’s focused on as of Wednesday, but Medicaid was also on his mind.

“That’s the next big battle on the horizon and I heard a lot of good stories I can take to my colleagues to make sure everybody shares the same sense of urgency about it," said Kaine.

There was a lot happening internationally Congress was also focused on as of Wednesday, but Kaine was confident that wouldn’t prevent Congress from dealing with domestic issues like Medicaid.

“We never lose attention on the domestic issue because our constituents keep talking to us about them," Kaine said.

In the meantime, Medicaid changes will continue to be, in Rose’s words, an added stress for her family and so many others.