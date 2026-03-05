Measles outbreak reported at ICE facility on Texas military base

The largest immigration detention center in the country is facing renewed scrutiny.

According to U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, Camp East Montana, located at Fort Bliss in Texas, is dealing with a measles outbreak.

The facility currently has 14 active measles cases, while more than 110 people are being isolated, Escobar said.

In a series of posts on X, Escobar criticized conditions at the facility.

"Despite what I was initially told about the level of medical care inside the facility, it became very clear to me early on that serious medical issues were being overlooked and, in some cases, medical attention was non-existent for urgent health issues," she stated.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Photos and 911 calls deepen mystery of immigrant's sudden death in ICE custody

A November investigation by Scripps News discovered reports of poor conditions and mistreatment at the facility. In January, an inmate died at the facility. Initially, the Department of Homeland Security said the man died after "experiencing medical distress." However, the El Paso medical examiner determined his death was a homicide, a result of "asphyxia due to neck and torso compression."

"There has been nothing but crisis after crisis inside the walls of this tent city," Escobar said. "I again renew my call for DHS to shut down Camp East Montana and for the Department of Justice to investigate the contractor for fraud."

Acquisition Logistics LLC, a private company run out of a single-family home in Virginia, built the soft-sided detention center last year under a $1.3 billion contract awarded by Immigration and Customs and Enforcement.

