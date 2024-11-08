Gabrielle Harmon, a proud Hampton Roads native, came to WTKR News 3 in October 2024. She's glad to be back sharing the stories of her hometown.

She graduated from Old Dominion University in 2016 with a B.A. in Communications.

In 2017, Gabrielle began her career in Salisbury, Maryland at WMDT 47 ABC as a morning show producer while also studying for her master’s in journalism from Regent University.

In 2019, she joined WTVR CBS 6 in Richmond, Va. as a morning reporter. During her time there, she covered former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's blackface scandal, updates during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple confederate statues being brought down on Monument Avenue and more.

Her journey in journalism continued in 2021 when she made her biggest move thus far in her career to the Midwest in the Bluegrass State. While in Louisville, Kentucky, she became a vital part of helping to relaunch WHAS 11’s Good Morning Kentuckiana.

During her time at WHAS 11, she reported on the passing of the Crown Act in the city of Louisville, the devastating western Kentucky tornadoes, the creation of a basketball mural of Breonna Taylor and more.

Although she loved her work, Gabrielle decided to take a short break from the news business and stayed in Louisville before heading back to Hampton Roads.

During her time in Louisville, Gabrielle volunteered with YMCA Greater Louisville as a mentor in the Young Black Achievers Program. She also was a dance teacher for young girls at Envision Dance Company.

Now that she is back and ready to share stories in her community, she is also looking forward to getting back to connecting and volunteering her time.

Gabrielle would love to hear and share your stories! You can contact her at gabrielle.harmon@wtkr.com