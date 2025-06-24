New initiative aimed at boosting business security in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Partnership is working to enhance safety throughout the city with the introduction of a new initiative designed to assist local businesses.

The Safe and Secure Downtown Program aims to address safety concerns by providing financial support for improved security and lighting.

As part of this initiative, the Portsmouth Partnership will offer businesses on High Street funding for essential upgrades. This would include updated lighting in both front and back areas, as well as the installation of security cameras.

The program provides businesses with the opportunity to receive financial assistance of up to $1,000.

The response from the local business community has been promising, with more than 20 businesses already signing up to take advantage of this program.

“It’s a win-win for everyone. It’s a win-win for us business owners. It’s a win-win for the city. It’s a win-win for the citizens getting a safer environment in the downtown area,” said Elmer Tolle, owner of DSG Inc.

Businesses interested in participating in the program can find more information and learn how to get involved.

