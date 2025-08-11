Health fair helps Portsmouth students prepare for school, the healthy way

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — With back-to-school season just around the corner, families in Portsmouth are getting help to ensure their children head into the classroom healthy and prepared.

The Barbara L. Willis Wellness Center hosted a community health fair organized by the Hampton Roads Community Health Center, offering free physicals, dental screenings and backpacks for local students.

“It’s been a great experience for them,” said mother Dalemesha Hill, who brought her children to the event.

Watch related coverage: Portsmouth organizations help ease back-to-school costs for families amid rising prices

Portsmouth organizations help ease back-to-school costs for families amid rising prices

This year’s fair focused on the theme “Gratitude and Future Vision” — a message aimed at supporting both the physical well-being and future success of local students.

Hill says the event provided more than just supplies; it helped set the tone for a successful school year.

“It definitely prepares them so that they can have the right initial tool on their end,” she said. “I think it's important because it starts them off with the right things that they need to learn and continue on to have a great school year."

Watch related coverage: Portsmouth program helps young readers stay on track this summer

Portsmouth program helps young readers stay on track this summer

Hill says her children looked forward to the fair and that having access to resources like health screenings makes a real difference.

Portsmouth Public Schools return to class on August 18.